Coming soon: new WBRZ+ all-news cable channel and two new newscasts

WBRZ is expanding its news programming with an all-news cable channel and two new newscasts that will begin airing on Monday, Jan. 15.

The new channel, called WBRZ+, will simulcast live newscasts from WBRZ, channel 2, and will also air two new, cable-only newscasts at 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

In between newscasts—during the overnight hours, for instance—WBRZ+ will rebroadcast the most recent newscast, effectively creating a 24-hour, local cable news channel.

News Director Lee Polowczuk says additional newscasts on the cable station could follow. Morning show 2une-In, for example, could add a third hour on WBRZ+ once ABC network programming begins airing on WBRZ in the morning. WBRZ+ could also be used to air live press conferences and coverage of breaking news events.

“There will be additional rollouts in the months to come,” he says. “The idea is to provide, when possible, fresh, updated content—not necessarily completely new newscasts, but fresh, updated content.”

WBRZ anchors Sylvia Weatherspoon and Michael Shingleton, who already share duties behind the desk of the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, will anchor the new 6:30 and 10:30 shows, giving Shingleton four shows per night. Weatherspoon, who also co-anchors the 5 p.m. newscast with Chris Nakamoto, will now do five shows per night.

The station has also hired two new producers, two associate producers and an on-air reporter, and will continue to staff up as needed.

The idea behind WBRZ’s expansion is to give viewers increasingly accustomed to on-demand programming more options and opportunities to watch local news.

“We’re trying to make news available at a convenience time,” says Polowczuk, who declines to say how much the expansion is costing the station. “If you’re driving home to Ascension Parish and walk in the door at ten minutes to six, the last thing on your mind is to turn on the news at six o’clock. But once you sit down and relax, you might think about it at six-thirty.”

Cox customers will be able to watch the new station on channel 11/HD 1011. It will be available to EATEL subscribers on channel 2.

Getting such prime real estate on the cable dial was key to making the deal work, Polowczuk says.

“Our upper management was successful in negotiating a high tier channel on cable,” he says. “This wouldn’t work if we were channel 75.”

For those who have cut the cord, WBRZ+ will also be available on Roku and on the station’s website. The new channel and newscasts debut next week. Polowczuk says it’s the first of several big moves for the new year.

“We were aggressive in 2017,” he says. “In 2018, we’re turning it up.”

—Stephanie Riegel