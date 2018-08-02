Coming to Nicholson Gateway: Frutta Bowls, Starbucks, Private Stock Sneakers and Apparel Boutique

Frutta Bowls, Starbucks and Private Stock Sneakers and Apparel Boutique will move into the roughly 50,000-square-foot retail component of LSU’s Nicholson Gateway development, LSU officials announced this morning.

The space within the development under construction on a 28-acre site of the Nicholson Drive Corridor, will mark the first Louisiana location for Frutta Bowls. Billed as a “quick-service eatery offering acai, pitaya, oatmeal and kale bowls topped with fresh ingredients like fruit and granola,” Frutta Bowls’ menu also includes smoothies and other grab-and-go items.

Owned by LSU alumnus Donnie Alfred, Private Stock will offer a selection of “upscale sneakers and trendy apparel in a fashion-forward, hip atmosphere.”

Alfred, a former LSU track and field sprinter, is moving his store from 3260 Highland Road to Nicholson Gateway to be closer to students.

Starbucks will operate a licensed location at LSU with indoor and outdoor seating, according to the press release, in an effort to foster a neighborhood gathering place for residents.

The tenants join anchor retailer Matherne’s Market, which will occupy a 17,000-square-foot space, and Wendy’s.

The LSU Property Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, is facilitating the Nicholson Gateway project, with Stirling Properties serving as its retail developer, retail property manager and leasing broker. The developer, Georgia-based RISE Real Estate, is handling student housing.

The development broke ground in October 2016 and is slated to open for students this month.