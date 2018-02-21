Coach O closes on $900K home in University Club

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has closed on a $900,000 new home in the University Club subdivision, just seven miles down Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium.

The two-story, European-traditional style home was finished in January as a spec build, says Jackie Braud, of the family-owned homebuilding company Traditions, LLC. It has five bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and a large backyard with views of both a lake and the golf course in the back of the subdivision, says David Richardson, the Orgeron family’s agent with CJ Brown.

Orgeron joins top LSU administrators in the University Club, including President F. King Alexander and Athletic Director Joe Alleva. Also, former Gov. Bobby Jindal resides in the subdivision.

Orgeron’s new home is on Tiger Crossing Drive, on the back end of the subdivision.

Richardson says Orgeron and his family plan to install a swimming pool in the backyard and use the home as their Baton Rouge residence. The family will keep their primary residence in Mandeville. The home has 4,468 square feet of living area and two wood burning fireplaces.

“Since Coach O took the job last year they wanted a place called home in Baton Rouge,” says Richardson, who was treated to a lunch of fried catfish, shrimp and gumbo from the Orgerons this week upon closing. “The timing was great. It was a good deal.”

The family considered several homes along Highland Road and elsewhere before deciding on University Club.

Originally listed for $905,000, the home sold for $900,000, according to sale documents. The price is just north of what Jindal paid for his University Club home in 2015.