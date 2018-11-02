Health clinic opening new location on East Airport Ave.

The Primary Care Providers for a Healthy Feliciana Inc. is opening a new clinic on East Airport Avenue, near the Independence Boulevard intersection, offering full medical care, behavioral health care and counseling.

Lee Cox, chief operating officer of the nonprofit, says they don’t plan to make any significant renovations to the 6,533-square-foot building they recently bought for $960,000 and he hopes the new clinic will be open for business by the end of the year.

Cox says the nonprofit was interested in having an office in that part of town because it previously operated out of another leased space on East Airport Avenue, providing behavioral health care services and counseling for adolescents who had been through a bad situation or experienced the loss of a family member.

Primary Care Providers provides health care to individuals regardless of their ability to pay, according to its website, and currently operates 10 facilities across south Louisiana, from Port Allen to Loranger. Four of the locations are school-based health centers in East Feliciana Parish and the other six are stand alone clinics.