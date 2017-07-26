CityStats: Baton Rougeans unhappy with road maintenance; support giving police chief more power to fire officers

As Mayor Sharon Weston Broome proposes a new tax to fund infrastructure improvements in the Capital City, a new survey shows a majority of East Baton Rouge residents are not happy with the job local government is doing to maintain roads.

According to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s latest CityStats report, 69% of residents are either somewhat or very dissatisfied with the upkeep and repairs made to roads and curbs in Baton Rouge.

Residents are more divided when it comes to litter removal by the city-parish—45% are satisfied and 41% dissatisfied. But residents overwhelmingly approve of the city-parish’s efforts to landscape along local roads and public right of ways.

The annual CityStats survey, released today, uses more than 70 indicators to measure how residents feel about quality of life in East Baton Rouge. Interviewers surveyed 517 respondents via landlines and cellphone between April 18 and May 9. The survey sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.

For the first time, CityStats asked respondents if Baton Rouge’s police chief should have more authority to fire police officers. A majority, 70%, said yes.

The issue contributed to Broome’s contentious relationship with former Police Chief Carl Dabadie, who submitted his retirement letter on Monday. Broome had asked Dabadie to fire the officer who shot Alton Sterling last summer and reexamine the disciplinary action taken against another officer involved in the shooting. Dabadie told the mayor it would be improper and premature to do so while a pending criminal investigation is underway.

As in other years, Baton Rougeans are feeling restless about progress in the Capital City—65% say the pace of change is too slow, up from 59% last year. And more residents—56%—say they have little or no influence over their elected officials.

In other areas, the report notes that less people are attending cultural facilities in East Baton Rouge. Last year attendance was down at the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo, USS Kidd, Manship Theatre and flat at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. The LSU Museum of Art, however, had a 36% jump in attendance. Of course, events surrounding the police shooting of Alton Sterling and last August’s horrific flooding played a significant role in declining attendance.

Baton Rouge’s economy is one bright spot noted in the report. Unemployment in East Baton Rouge dropped to 4.4% in 2016 when a record 226,371 people were employed. Median household income surpassed $50,000 for the first time in 2015, up 7% since the year before.

In other notable findings:

—56% of respondents say global warming is already harming Louisianans.

—48% of respondents support legalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use while 66% say those convicted of possessing small amounts should not serve jail time.

—52% of respondents oppose repealing the Affordable Care Act.

See the full report.

—Alexandria Burris