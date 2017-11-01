City Pork hires corporate, executive chefs

City Pork ​has hired two new chefs, bringing on Mike Brewer as corporate chef and Scott Gautreau as executive chef.

Brewer will direct City Pork’s culinary team while Gautreau, according to a news release, will be taking over at City Pork Brasserie & Bar. He replaces former City Pork Group Executive Chef Ryan Andre, who resigned Oct. 12.

“Both​ ​chefs​ ​bring​ ​an eclectic​ ​mix​ ​of​ ​talents​ ​ranging​ ​from​ ​Master​ ​Sommelier​ ​to​ ​graduate​ ​in​ ​Culinary​ ​Arts​ ​at​ ​Johnson​ ​and​ ​Wales​ ​University,” the release says. “Their​ ​innovative​ ​personalities​ ​and​ ​knowledge​ ​of​ ​charcuterie,​ ​Louisiana​ ​seafood,​ ​service,​ ​wine,​ ​management,​ ​and​ ​sales pair​ ​perfectly​ ​with​ ​the​ ​vision​ ​and​ ​direction​ ​of​ ​City​ ​Group​ ​Hospitality.”

​Brewer, an ​Alabama native, has been on the New Orleans restaurant scene since 1999. His career started at​ ​Brennan’s, and he’s a member of ​the​ ​Court​ ​of​ ​Master​ ​Sommeliers, an organization established to improve culinary standards in hotels and restaurants. After holding several management roles at several New Orleans area restaurants, he opened The Sammich in 2013, and was later crowned King​ ​of​ ​Louisiana​ ​Seafood​​ ​in​ ​2015​. Brewer also placed​ ​third in the national​ ​​Great​ ​American​ ​Seafood Cook-of​f, was voted a Top 100 Bartender in America, and ​regularly​ ​represents​ ​the Louisiana​ ​Seafood Promotion​ ​and​ ​Marketing​ ​Board​ ​at​ ​national​ ​events.

​Gautreau​, a ​Baton​ ​Rouge-native, graduated in culinary arts from the renowned Johnson & Wales University. His career has taken him to New Orleans and Houston, where he was recruited to work as sous chef at the Houstonian Hotel Club and Spa and was quickly promoted to executive chef at the Golf Club of Houston.

City Pork has undergone numerous changes recently, including the split of founding partners Stephen Hightower and Trey Williams and the closure of City Pork Kitchen & Pie on Exchequer Boulevard.