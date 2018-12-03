City Pork Catering and Events moving into Mid City’s former Twine location

City Group Hospitality, the company behind City Pork and City Slice Pints and Pizza, is expanding its catering arm with plans to open a City Pork Catering and Events location later this month on Government Street.

The latest City Group outfit will be where Twine Meat Market and Deli was previously located before it closed in October and Twine owner Steve Diehl joined Marcello’s Restaurant to launch a catering division.

Director of Sales and Marketing Renée Dugas will continue her role overseeing the catering department, says Dugas, and Baton Rouge chef Susan Strange will lead culinary operations.

The catering and events space will expand City Pork’s current catering menu to include take-home meals, prepared foods, lunch specials and take and bake City Slice pizzas. They’ll also host in-store events and chef’s tables. The catering space might also add delivery and full-service staffing in the future.

City Pork’s catering business has always operated out of the City Pork location on Hollydale Avenue, but as it has grown, its needed more space, Dugas says.

“We’re looking to open mid-month,” Dugas says. “We’ll be doing weddings and all of the stuff we’ve been doing, we’re just kind of stepping it up.”