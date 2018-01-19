Cities see failed Amazon bids as trial runs

For some of the 200-plus cities knocked out of the running for Amazon’s second headquarters, the effort may turn out to be a trial run for other opportunities. But they’re advised to not make the same kind of lavish promises to just anyone.

Cities such as Detroit, Memphis, and Gary, Indiana, failed to make Amazon’s first cut as the online giant narrowed its list to 20 prospective sites for the $5 billion project that could employ up to 50,000 people. Looking on the bright side, several leaders whose proposals didn’t make it say the time spent putting together juicy tax incentives, massive chunks of land and infrastructure studies was not wasted.

“We used this opportunity to showcase all the options in Delaware not just for Amazon, but for any business looking for a location to set down roots and grow,” the state’s governor, John Carney, says.

It’s a sentiment similar to what Michael Olivier, Committee of 100 president and CEO, expressed to The News-Star in October, when he said the real benefit of the competition is getting Amazon’s attention for a possible fulfillment center.

No Louisiana city made Amazon’s cut, though New Orleans and Baton Rouge submitted bids for the project.

Read more from The Associated Press.