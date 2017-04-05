Circle Graphics moves Baton Rouge location to Celtic Studios

Having maxed out its space in the building it shared with Lamar Advertising on Beaumont Drive, large format digital printer Circle Graphics has relocated to a roughly 31,000-square-foot building at Celtic Studios.

Director of Operations Craig Easterling says Circle Graphics is leasing Studio 4—a building once used for the movie Twilight—from The Celtic Group, the owner of Celtics Studios.

The move, he says, has given the printing firm space to grow, enabled it to use a fifth large digital printer, add an oversized finishing department and have space for additional products and services.

Easterling says Circle Graphics moved into the Celtic Studios building in shifts and has fully utilized the space for roughly three weeks.

Headquartered just northeast of Boulder in Longmont, Colorado, Circle Graphics’s Baton Rouge location does the majority of printing for Lamar. The firm also counts Clear Channel among its national clients and prints vehicle and transit wraps, among other services. The company has regional offices in New York, Austin, Detroit and San Francisco. Its facilities are located in Baton Rouge; Hingham, Massachusetts; Burbank, California; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The digital printing firm purchased Lamar’s printing side roughly four years ago, Easterling says. For the past several years, Circle Graphics has shared the building at 1986 Beaumont Drive, near South Choctaw Drive, with Lamar.

But spurred by growth and expanding customer and employee bases, the company decided to seek out a home of its own about a year ago, Easterling says.

“We were kind of maxed at that location,” he says. “It was a good time for both of us to evaluate the situation.” Circle Graphics has maintained its business relationship with Lamar, he says.

Easterling says Circle Graphics will host a grand opening ceremony for its new location sometime in May, though an exact date has yet to be set.

—Alexandria Burris