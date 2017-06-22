Cindy continues to weaken as it moves inland

While Baton Rouge continued to experience occasional downpours from Tropical Depression Cindy today, high tides in the wake of the weakening storm prompted a voluntary evacuation in the coastal Louisiana town of Lafitte, south of New Orleans.

As The Associated Press reports, the storm’s effects are still being felt throughout the Southeast, with intermittent bands of heavy rain, blasts of high wind and periodic warnings of possible tornadoes in multiple states.

Cindy moved ashore as a tropical storm near the Louisiana-Texas line early today and continued to pull Gulf moisture inland as it moved north toward Arkansas while weakening to a depression by mid-morning.

“Certainly it’s not been as bad as we feared. That’s the good news,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said this afternoon while providing an update in Baton Rouge. “The bad news is it’s not over yet.”

Edwards said two fishermen who were reported missing in coastal St. Mary Parish had been located and rescued this morning. The Associated Press has the full story.