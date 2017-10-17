Christy Reeves named CEO of California-based nonprofit

Christy Reeves, the former executive director of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, has been named the new chief executive officer for a California-based nonprofit, effective Nov. 13.

I Am That Girl seeks to empower high school girls and college-aged women through its chapters in 34 states and 15 countries.

“I’m excited to join this incredible organization that aligns so perfectly with my passion: empowering girls to find their voice, inspire action and make the world a better place,” Reeves says in a statement.

Lydia Hill Slaby, I Am That Girl board chair, says the nonprofit’s CEO search committee wanted a chief executive with a passion for serving young women and strong experience in strategic leadership, nonprofit operations, corporate philanthropy as well as community relations.

Reeves has 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and is a member of Business Report’s 2012 Forty Under 40 class. She most recently served as CEO for Single STOP USA, a national anti-poverty organization, and was director of community relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.