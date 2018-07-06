Chick-fil-A is the top-ranked fast-food restaurant … again

When it comes to their favorite fast-food chain, consumers want to “eat mor chikin” at Chick-fil-A, a new survey finds.



As USA Today reports, the chicken-sandwich chain maintained its lead, remaining as the favorite chain by a comfortable margin over second-place Panera Bread, finds the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report 2018.



Texas Roadhouse outpolled Cracker Barrel and LongHorn Steakhouse, both in a second-place tie, among full-service chain restaurants. And Pizza Hut and Papa John’s came up even among pizza chains.



This year, the survey is based on interviews with 22,500 customers who are asked about the quality of products, services and satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors, ACSI says.

Measured on a scale from zero to 100 points, with 100 being the best, both categories scored restaurants on food accuracy; waitstaff behavior; food quality; beverage quality; restaurant cleanliness and layout; food variety; beverage variety; and website satisfaction.

See the full survey results.