Chick-fil-A poised for continued fast-food dominance in 2019

Chick-fil-A is set to become the third-largest restaurant by sales by the end of this year, according to Kalinowski Equity Research. Doing so would mean catapulting up from No. 7, past competitors like Taco Bell, Subway, and Wendy’s, Business Insider reports.



To do so, Chick-fil-A’s system sales would need to grow by the 12% to 15% that analyst Mark Kalinowski has predicted. That’s a massive figure, as most fast-food competitors would be thrilled to hit 8% growth in a year. Domino’s is the only chain that is even close, estimated to grow sales roughly 12% in 2018.

The past few years have seen Chick-fil-A go from a Southern cult favorite to one of the most dominant chains in America.

The chain is entering new markets at an unprecedented clip, including opening its first store outside the US, and adding to existing markets like Baton Rouge, where it opened new stores this year. It’s also doing a delivery push, it rolled out a new app and even tested a meal kit this year.

Chick-fil-A is a private company, but according to industry estimates, things have never been better at the chain. Chick-fil-A is still the most profitable fast-food chain in the country on a per-unit basis, with a single Chick-fil-A making an average of $4.1 million in annual sales, according to QSR magazine. For comparison, the average unit volume at a KFC location is $1.2 million.