Chesapeake Energy laying off nearly 400 employees, some in Louisiana

Chesapeake Energy Corp. has announced the layoffs of about 400 employees, the vast majority at its headquarters in Oklahoma City. Still, the news is expected to impact its Louisiana workforce.

The layoffs, announced today in an email to employees from Chesapeake CEO Doug Lawler, are part of the company’s continuing effort to “structure and position” itself for success.

The layoffs include about 330 employees in Oklahoma City, with the remaining 70 jobs being cut at company field offices in Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania and Wyoming. The move accounts for a 13% reduction of the company’s workforce.