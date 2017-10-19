Cheniere, other corporations bankrolled posh Republican convention hideaway

Cheniere Energy, which operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, is among a group of major companies that bankrolled a posh hideaway for GOP lawmakers at last year’s Republican National Convention, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

The exclusive controlled-access suite, called a “cloakroom,” was paid for, designed and outfitted by Friends of the House 2016 LLC. The room served as a lounge and gathering space for Republican lawmakers like House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Cheniere contributed $75,000 to the effort. Other contributors include Chevron and the American Petroleum Institute, which each gave $100,000, and Comcast, which donated $200,000, among others.

Cheniere declined comment when The Houston Chronicle sought to a response from the company. Chevron, however, told the Center for Public Integrity that it supports policies and candidates that promote thriving economic environments.

Friends of the House 2016 effectively hid the corporations’ contributions from public view at a time when activist groups were pressuring companies to scale back giving to the Republican convention, and a few of the companies had publicly minimized their participation.

The Center for Public Integrity has the full story.