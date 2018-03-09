‘225’: Checkout one of Baton Rouge’s most ambitious design projects

Once a site for graffiti and makeshift music videos by local bands, the old city docks—just south of the Mississippi River Bridge—is now home to a $25 million, futuristic building that anchors Baton Rouge’s Water Campus.

The structure, resembling a giant stapler ready to secure the edge of the Mississippi, opened in December as the Center for Coastal & Deltaic Solutions, 225 magazine details in an online pictorial that takes readers inside one of the city’s most ambitious design projects.

The facility is the home of the Water Institute of the Gulf. It houses shared workspaces, conference rooms and a third-floor event space with some of the best views in Baton Rouge.

Steps to the landing over the old dock were built from found materials from the riverbank, explains Tina Rance of Commercial Properties Realty Trust, which manages the property

“We actually pulled a bunch of cypress out of the river and milled it,” Rance says. “You’ll see it on the steps on the dock and on benches around the Water Campus.”

