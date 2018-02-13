Chabill’s buys land on Airline Highway for $1.8M

Chabill’s Tire and Auto Service plans to open its fifth Baton Rouge area location in April after finalizing a deal last week to purchase a 16,400-square-foot building on Airline Highway for $1.8 million.

Owner Charley Gowland bought the 1.38-acre site from William B. Potter LLC. The parcel is located between Cloverland Avenue and Siegen Lane, near Lumber Liquidators.

The building is move-in ready, Gowland says. The site will serve as a retail store and distribution point for other Chabill’s locations in the local market and will have 10 to 12 employees once fully operational.

The Morgan City-based company has 15 locations across south Louisiana. It entered the Baton Rouge market in 2013. Other locations include Coursey Boulevard, Burbank Drive, Gonzales and Dutchtown.

In addition to the new Airline Highway location, Chabill’s also is building a new store on La. 1, just south of Walmart, in Port Allen. That location—the company’s sixth in the area and the only one in West Baton Rouge—is tentatively slated to be completed by the end of May.

“We have a pretty good business plan that calls for expansion in that market,” Gowland says. “We still have some to build in the next three or four years. When we finish building, we’ll probably 10 to 12 locations in the greater Baton Rouge area.”

Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commerical Real Estate represented Charley Gowland in the deal. David Vercher at KW Commercial Real Estate represented the sellers.