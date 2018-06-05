‘Ceremonial’ president proposal scrapped by Ascension committee

As Ascension Parish continues to explore changing its form of government, a committee considering several options has decided to scrap an idea to have both a council-appointed manager and a “ceremonial” president elected by voters.

The Ascension Parish Home Rule Charter Revision Committee has decided to pursue a single, council-appointed manager, but is still working out the details of qualifications for the position, pay and scope of duties.

The 12-member committee faces a June 18 deadline to get the measure on the Dec. 8 ballot for voter consideration.

The idea for having an appointed manager and elected president was proposed by a member of A Better Ascension, a business-led policy group that is pushing to change the parish’s Home Rule Charter.

Before any proposal can be placed on the December ballot, the Ascension Parish Council will have to approve the committee’s recommendation.