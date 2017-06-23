Central mayor hopes to bring a hotel to the city in the next two years

As Central Mayor Junior Shelton works to bring a hotel to the city—with hopes of having a deal in place within two years—negotiations have begun between Central officials and Visit Baton Rouge to share revenues from any future occupancy taxes generated in the city of 27,000.

As proposed, the city of Central would get 3% of the 4% lodging tax levied on hotels in the city-parish, while 1% would go to the Raising Cane’s River Center, says VBR President and CEO Paul Arrigo. Baker and Zachary reached similar arrangements with VBR earlier this year for occupancy taxes generated in their respective cities.

“If any hotels were built in Central, the money we would collect would be given back to Central for their own economic development,” Arrigo says. “They would be able to use that money to promote their activities and tourism.”

In return, Central would give VBR free marketing, likely with banners at baseball games, Arrigo says. The VBR board voted on May 25 to give Arrigo the authority to negotiate a revenue-sharing deal with Central.

Shelton says he has met with two groups of local hotel developers about the type of hotel that may be feasible for Central.

“We’re talking small chains that would be coming in,” he says. “We don’t have anything on the books yet but we feel like we’ll have some pretty good contract talks.”

Central badly needs meeting space, Shelton says, and local sports events have helped create a demand for lodging, especially in the summer months. He also hopes Central’s proximity to the airport will be a selling point.

Shelton declined to name the developers or possible hotels eyeing the area, but says they would likely be two to three stories with meeting space and possibly a restaurant.

—Sam Karlin