Celebrate the launch of the November ‘225’ issue at Hot Off the Press tonight
Party with the 225 team this evening as they celebrate the launch of the November issue from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hot Off the Press event at Lava Cantina downtown.
Be the first to grab a copy of the new issue, and try complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drink specials as you listen to music from DJ Mike Larry.
Bar bites ranging in price from $5 to $8 will also be available, including queso, sourdough hush puppies, half orders of quesadillas or nachos and Lava Cantina’s “Amplified Shrimp,” which are lightly fried and tossed in a sweet and sour sauce.
The event is free, but you must RSVP to attend. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $25, and they include unlimited house margaritas, one specialty cocktail, a nacho bar, boudin balls, private bathrooms and a private cash bar.
