Cedric Richmond: Political divide worse in Baton Rouge than Washington D.C.

Despite the highly charged partisan atmosphere in the nation’s capital, the only Democratic member of Louisiana’s Congressional delegation suggests the current political divide is worse in Baton Rouge than in Washington D.C.

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, said he has worked closely with his GOP colleagues from Baton Rouge and New Orleans to pass legislation that has benefited the state.

In a lunchtime address to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Richmond touched on a range of issues and struck a moderate tone with his generally conservative audience.

Right off the bat, he noted that he and Baton Rouge Congressman Garret Graves worked together to get flood recovery dollars for Louisiana. Richmond, head of the Legislative Black Caucus, also touted his close relationship with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a conservative lawmaker from Metairie and the third-ranking member of the House.

But Richmond questioned how so many of his colleagues can vote against their own self-interest. Citing President Trump’s vow to make Mexico pay for a border wall, which many in the GOP-led Congress have applauded, Richmond noted that Louisiana alone does about $5 billion worth of trade per year with Mexico and that thousands of Louisiana jobs are directly tied to Mexican trade. “We have to make sure we respect that relationship,” he said.

Among the other topics Richmond covered: