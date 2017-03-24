Cast your vote now for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards

The finalists in nearly 70 categories have been identified for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards, and the final round of voting is underway.

Voting for this year’s finalists began last week at a special 225 Hot Off The Press kick-off party held at Kalurah Street Grill, and ballots are being accepted through Friday, April 7.

Divided up into three award categories—food and drink, people and entertainment, and shopping and services—the finalists received the most nominations from more than 3,100 submitted by readers during February.

Voting for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards can be done online and should only take about 10 minutes to complete. All residents in the 225 area code are encouraged to vote in the final round. After all votes are tallied, the winners will be announced and featured in the July issue of 225.

Cast your vote now, see a list of frequently asked questions and check out all of last year’s winners.