Cassidy, Graham unveil long-shot Obamacare replacement bill

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina today unveiled their plan to undo Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

The proposed legislation would do away with many of the subsidies and mandates of the 2010 law, instead providing block grants to the states to help individuals pay for health coverage.

“If you believe repealing and replacing Obamacare is a good idea, this is your best and only chance to make it happen because everything else has failed except this approach,” Graham said during a press conference.

Under the proposed plan, some states would get more money to provide health care than they get through the current system. Cassidy and Graham are modeling their effort after the welfare reform legislation passed under President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

They said states are better equipped than Washington to determine how best to meet the needs of their residents. Graham and Cassidy have struggled for weeks to round up sufficient support for their package. Both senators acknowledged they have an uphill battle to get the bill passed before Oct. 1 when the GOP effort to repeal the law loses its protection against Democratic filibusters.

The Associated Press has the full story.