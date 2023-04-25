Career Competitor: Showing professionals what they’re capable of achieving [sponsored]

Through private and group executive coaching, workshops, and keynote speaking, Career Competitor helps companies and individuals realize their potential and optimize their growth.

With one-on-one executive coaching, Career Competitor, founded by Steve Mellor, guides clients through a process to bridge the gap between simply having ambition and bringing that ambition to fruition.

“It’s one thing to be ambitious, but what do you intend to do about it?” Mellor says. “If there’s no follow-through, it’s likely those intentions currently aren’t strong enough. We can develop that intentionality and take that vision and turn it into reality.”

Career Competitor works through a discovery process to establish where the client is in their career and where they want to get to. “We often assume we’re further along in our careers than we are. We also limit our capability significantly more than we realize,” Mellor says. “So the gap is greater, but it’s greater in a really exciting way.”

