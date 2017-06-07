Capitol Views: Veto threat looms over budget negotiations

Lawmakers are being gently reminded today that Gov. John Bel Edwards is standing by his threat to veto the state budget if it resembles anything remotely close to the version originally advanced by the House.

The lower chamber wanted to reserve $206 million from the $29 billion budget in case there’s another midyear shortfall. The governor and the Senate, on the other hand, want to spend the money.

Negotiations have been underway all day, but so far there’s no clear path to a compromise. Lawmakers and the administration have until 6 p.m. Thursday to strike a deal, and most of those involved in the process seem confident a middle ground can be reached. If that’s unattainable a special session has been called by the governor that will convene 30 minutes after the regular session adjourns—as a worse case scenario.

As of midday, representatives were accusing senators of being unwilling to compromise after the House leadership offered an alternative budget plan—one that included another $50 million in spending—that the upper chamber rejected. Pay raises for government workers is among the sticking points, with the House refusing to go along with the 2% bump favored by the Senate and governor. While both sides agree that the TOPS scholarship program needs to be fully funded, the House is pushing for a 2% cut to higher education.

The governor took to Twitter to criticize the latest compromise offer from the House, writing, “House budget ‘offer’ isn’t an offer. Plan hits higher ed, children services & agriculture. No better than their 1st plan.” Edwards has likewise been meeting with lawmakers today, even some Republican members who the administration believes might be willing to go along with the priorities being championed in the Senate.

—Jeremy Alford

