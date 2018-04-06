Capitol Views: As time slips away, external politics creep into Louisiana legislative session

Time officially becomes a factor for the Louisiana Legislature next week, as lawmakers proceed with four weeks of regular session work under their belts and another eight weeks to go. The pressure ratchets up further when you consider Gov. John Bel Edwards and Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, have agreed to end the regular session prematurely, maybe in early to mid-May, to make room for the year’s second special session. The House, however, isn’t fully onboard with the plan, which would need to be implemented in just a few weeks.

As the administration is presumably preparing its special session call, which is expected to include opportunities to tinker with taxes, Truth in Politics is launching an “eight-week multi-market media campaign” that sheds a negative light on the governor’s performance. TIP is a Louisiana-based, anti-Edwards political action committee that was created last year to put a dent in the incumbent’s re-election hopes.

A TIP spokesperson says this most recent effort is wrapped up in a six-figure statewide TV and digital buy. So far the introductory 30-second spot—it features a talking baby—has been seen on cable in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans markets. “The whole state has been going backwards ever since we gave John Bel Edwards the keys,” the digitally-enhanced baby says in the commercial. “You know, paychecks getting smaller, jobs moving out, worst place to raise a kid.”

Richard Carbo, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, says that “Truth in Politics is a partisan attack group that’s funded solely by one of Bobby Jindal’s largest campaign contributors. The ironic thing is that the report they cite uses outdated statistics from Gov. Jindal’s time in office, not the current administration.” Carbo also notes that “unemployment is at a 10-year low, new business opportunities are popping up every day, including the largest economic development deal in the state’s history, and (earlier this week), a new economic report (was released) showing that wages in Louisiana grew among the fastest in the nation in 2017.”

TIP’s new campaign represents another layer of criticism for the governor, whose priorities are being regularly questioned in promoted social media videos produced by the House Republican Delegation as well as out-of-state political action committees. (Those in the latter category have been relatively quiet lately, and are likely more interested in the 2019 election cycle.) How much these attacks will distract from the governor’s messaging on the so-called fiscal cliff, and how much it will influence the pace of things in the regular session, will soon come to light.

If nothing else, the mood of the Legislature is turning more serious and the time to act, attack or advocate is definitely now. It’s difficult to tell which chamber is moving bills more aggressively. The Senate was gone today and will convene again Monday afternoon. After two committees met this morning, the House gathered on the floor this afternoon.

Bills are certainly on the move. On Wednesday, for example, the House had 30 of its own bills pending final passage and the Senate had 64 of its own awaiting floor votes. Rep. Gene Reynolds, D-Minden, posted a constituent update on Facebook Thursday morning that offered an interpretation, one that is now slightly more than 24 hours old, but still on theme. Reynolds wrote, “(W)e still do not have a single Senate bill on the House floor and only a handful of House bills have made it to the Senate floor. So nothing passed and signed into law yet.”

One month down. Two to go.

