Capitol Views: Tax bills are on the move, budget not so much

Now that lawmakers have advanced a handful of tax options that could slow Louisiana’s roll toward the so-called fiscal cliff, the work of crafting next fiscal year’s budget (again) can begin in earnest.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the related work or the associated tough votes are actually going happen.

Capitol watchers were hopeful today that an afternoon meeting of the budget-drafting House Appropriations Committee would clarify some of the confusion surrounding the annual spending plan. Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the budget lawmakers passed during the regular session, due to the severity of cuts and lack of revenue, and Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, was unsuccessful last night in his attempt to persuade colleagues to override that veto.

While Democrats say the chairman is playing political games, Henry told the House yesterday that reinstating the budget bill—as a starting point and backup plan—was a faster and more efficient option than dealing with the wake of a veto and navigating various constitutional restrictions.

Henry also spent some time on the House floor explaining why he had not yet introduced HB 1 for the special session. Had lawmakers gone along with Henry’s motion, a new HB 1 would not have been needed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Henry had still not introduced HB 1. (That bill number is assigned every year by the Legislature and is always reserved for the Appropriations chair.)

This special session—the second of the year and the seventh of this term—is going to be a little different, but not exactly unprecedented. Rather than having one budget bill, it appears four or more could eventually be filed. Fearing Henry may act too late, House Speaker Walt Leger, D-New Orleans, has introduced HB 26, which contains a budget plan just like HB 1. Leger’s proposal is expected to be heard by the Appropriations Committee this evening after House adjourns.

Time has become a major issue as well, and many lawmakers have already warned their families that they might be stuck in Baton Rouge for another special session. The current special session must conclude by Monday, June 4.

Leger and others are concerned that lawmakers won’t have enough time to address the entire $648 million shortfall.

“Once we adjourn for the day we lose another legislative day and put at risk our ability to do what we need to do,” Leger said.

Between now and Monday’s adjournment, the Legislature and the Edwards administration need to determine which legislative instrument should carry the last-minute budget, how that spending plan will be constructed, what to preserve from the temporary fifth penny in state sales tax, how much money actually needs to be raised to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff and what other revenue bills should accompany the session’s centerpiece sales tax proposal.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.