Capitol Views: Sterling announcement reverberates at Capitol, too

Attorney General Jeff Landry asked his rank-and-file employees to stay home today, and away from the downtown Livingston Building. Work at the Capitol, however, carried on just a block south from where Landry and his team announced that two Baton Rouge police officers would not face criminal charges related to the 2016 shooting of Alton Sterling.

By most accounts, it has been a rough day already for the legislative delegation representing Baton Rouge. Sen. Regina Barrow, for example, has already postponed a community meeting she was co-hosting with Rep. Barbara West Carpenter later tonight. Meanwhile,

Rep. Edmond Jordan is juggling his session responsibilities with his role as an attorney for members of the Sterling family. Jordan says the ongoing regular session, which is slated for June 4 adjournment, could host a portion of the evolving conversation over the Sterling announcement. “It can give you a platform for trying to unify the city,” he says, “and it can give you a platform for a peaceful protest.”

As for dealing with constituents and their feelings on the news, Jordan adds that he’s urging patience. “The reaction has been varied so far,” he says. “Some people look at this and see an injustice that has been done and others think it’s the right decision. More information is coming out, and once it does, tell me how you feel.”

Rep. Ted James is also trying to balance the importance of the session with the needs of his district today. “It has been challenging,” James says, “and emotional for me. Among the positive things we can point to are the (policing) bills that we passed last year. But those went unspoken. The conversations we need to continue to have can be uncomfortable, but I can feel the support of my colleagues and I’m thinking for that.”

As several hundred people rallied in support of recent criminal justice reforms at the Capitol, during a previous-scheduled gathering unrelated to today’s Sterling announcement, Gov. John Bel Edwards released his own statement. “While everyone may not agree with the decision by the Louisiana Department of Justice, the process outlined by law was followed,” the governor says. “Now, we come to the next phase of the investigation. I support Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Chief Murphy Paul’s decision to conduct an administrative review to determine if any disciplinary action should be taken within the Baton Rouge Police Department. We owe this final review to the Baton Rouge community and the Sterling family.”

Lawmakers could use some of their time on the floors this afternoon to comment on Landry’s decision or just the general mood of the city. The House convenes at 3 p.m., with the Senate following suit one hour later.

