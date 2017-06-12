Capitol Views: Special session could be on fast track

It’s a new week and a new session for Louisiana legislators, but the problems are still the same.

The Legislature needs to pass the state’s most important budget bills by next Monday, when the ongoing special session ends. They’re meeting in overtime because legislators failed to pass annual spending and construction plans prior to last Thursday’s adjournment of the regular session.

At a cost to taxpayers of $60,000 per day, the special session could be on a fast track. The House Appropriations Committee got underway today with testimony on the main budget bill to fund state government. The committee is expected to vote on it Tuesday, which could put the House in a position to send it over to the Senate by Wednesday. Many lawmakers are hoping to wrap up their work by the weekend, so this quickened pace of governing is seen as a positive sign.

House leaders have decided to restart negotiations where they were left off when the lower chamber passed the budget during the regular session. That means a 2017-2018 budget with $206 million being reserved in case there’s a midyear shortfall. “We’re willing to negotiate up from that number,” said Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie.

The Senate and the Edwards Administration would rather spend that money, but indicated a willingness to negotiate as well. All sides were moving somewhat closer to reserving in the neighborhood of $50 million to $100 million before talks were derailed toward the end of the regular session.

A re-emerging theme in today’s budget hearing is the choice by representatives to fully fund popular programs while also trimming appropriations for higher education. “We are simply asking you not to cut us to fund TOPS, which happened for eight years indirectly,” LSU president F. King Alexander told the budget committee.

Earlier in the day the House Ways and Means Committee acted swiftly to approve the annual state construction budget. The full House votes next on the bill and there are hopes that the compromise reached during the regular session on the legislation holds for this ongoing special session.

—Jeremy Alford

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative regular session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.