Capitol Views: House speaker, senate president and governor hold keys to session compromise

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Senate President John Alario and House Speaker Taylor Barras went into a private meeting this afternoon for another push toward a compromise in the ongoing special session. The Big Three are dangerously close to being in last-minute negotiations, with a midnight deadline looming for adjournment tomorrow.

There does appear to be a deal in place, however, and two important floor votes on a set of resolutions authored by Alario and Barras represent the linchpin. Those resolutions were both heard by committees today and advanced to the House and Senate floors, where tension is building over the $304 million budget deficit dragging down the current fiscal year.

It’s rare to see a Senate president or a House speaker pushing their own measures, and it’s also an uncommon sight to behold either testifying to a legislative committee. Nonetheless, that was the case this morning when Barras appealed to the Senate Finance Committee to approve his proposal to redirect fees and monies from dedicated funds.

The governor has been opposed to the resolution, which would free up $96 million next fiscal year, and the Senate rejected similar legislation last year. But House Republicans dug in on the resolution, and they see it as a win for structural revenue changes. One senator privately called it a “hostage bill.”

As for what could be held hostage on the House side, there’s a resolution from Alario that calls for tapping the state’s emergency savings account, the Rainy Day Fund, for $99 million—central to the governor’s deficit-elimination plan. The Appropriations Committee heard from Alario today on the proposal’s merits, and members advanced it to the floor without action. Whether the House can actually achieve a two-thirds vote to pass Alario’s Rainy Day resolution is one of the most important questions of the entire special session. Some diehard conservatives are against a withdrawal and want to see more cuts instead. Other Republicans are willing to support it as long as Barras’ resolution is approved by the Senate.

Both bodies were expected to gavel in this afternoon.

