Capitol Views: Small businesses appealing to lawmakers on seat belt bills

A Senate judiciary committee convened this afternoon to discuss six pieces of legislation, two of which pertain to seat belts. You may not have heard much about these bills, but they represent one of the hottest regular session issues going for Louisiana’s business lobby.

The two bills, one from the House, another from the Senate, would mostly permit a judge to inform a jury if a driver was not wearing a seat belt—but only in relation to car accidents that produce personal injury lawsuits. While Senate Bill 382 by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, and House Bill 700 by Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield, are similar in intent, they are otherwise individual efforts.

Dawn Starns, the state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said small business owners have been reaching out to lawmakers and urging them to vote in favor of the bills.

“Louisiana’s car insurance rates are the second highest in the country,” Starns said, later adding, “This legislation would help reduce insurance costs for small business owners and reduce frivolous lawsuits stemming from injuries that could have been reduced or avoided altogether if the person had been wearing a seatbelt.”

The Louisiana Association For Justice, which has a membership anchored by the trial bar, is opposed to the change. Its government relations team argues that the bill could actually increase insurance rates, due in part to increased court costs. According to information presented to lawmakers by the association, 39 out of 50 states do not allow seat belt violations to be entered as evidence under similar circumstances.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com.