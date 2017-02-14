Capitol Views: Slow start continues, Rainy Day Fund on Senate committee agenda

The action at the State Capitol started off as slow as it was Monday evening when the special session convened. But that could change as the afternoon charges on and a Senate committee debates using the state’s special savings account, known as the Rainy Day Fund, to help erase part of the $304 million shortfall plaguing this fiscal year.

Before senators gaveled in, however, the House Appropriations Committee canceled its afternoon meeting. Members of that committee were supposed to begin looking at the supplemental appropriations bill and a funds-swap measure.

As for why things were delayed on the House side, it could be the ongoing talks that are taking place behind closed doors in the Capitol between some House leaders and the Edwards administration. Those involved say conservatives are still holding out for a smaller withdrawal from the Rainy Day Fund than the governor originally proposed. Other Republicans, meanwhile, don’t want to use the fund at all.

Conservatives are also calling for deeper cuts, particularly to areas Gov. John Bel Edwards wanted to protect this fiscal year. Some of the ideas floated are a rehash of the 2016 legislative year, like tapping into the Bond Redemption Fund.

A meeting of the Senate Finance Committee did get underway as planned this afternoon. At deadline senators were hearing the session’s cornerstone legislation—Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 by Senate President John Alario to withdraw $119.6 million from the Rainy Day Fund, per the governor’s request. Lawmakers on that committee were expecting a possible vote to be taken sometime before the upper chamber convenes at 5 p.m.

“Certainly the use of this fund is more than justified in the situation we find ourselves in,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told the Senate Finance Committee at the beginning of the hearing, adding soon after, “We’re on a tight schedule.”

The session must adjourn by next Wednesday, Feb. 22.

—Jeremy Alford

