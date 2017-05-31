Capitol Views: Regular session progress remains a mixed bag

Even though this regular session was supposed to focus on taxes and budget issues, plenty of distractions are keeping lawmakers busy as they enter the final stretch. With adjournment slated for next week, on June 8, compromises have yet to be reached on the session’s two most important budget bills: the state spending plan for the 2017-2018 fiscal year and the capital outlay program for construction projects.

As negotiations continued on those fronts today, committee rooms were packed for a set of contentious hearings. The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee spent most of its time debating controversial bills regarding military and historical monuments. House Bill 71 by Rep. Thomas Carmody, R-Shreveport, would ban the removal of such monuments without a public vote and Senate Bill 198 by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Bogalusa, would require legislative approval. At the time of publication, the committee had not yet voted, but continued to draw a crowd.

The House Education Committee, meanwhile, dug in for a lengthy hearing on legislation to rename the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts as the Jimmy D. Long Sr. Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts. Senate Bill 1 by Sen. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, has been a sleeper issue for this session and resulted in a filled committee room of former students. The bill was approved—after a more than two hours of debate—by the committee.

Education advocates also spent part of the day catching up on a lawsuit that was filed Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court seeking a declaratory judgment on whether Education Superintendent John White needs to be reconfirmed by the Senate before the end of the regular session next week. Plaintiffs, who disagree with White’s priorities on Common Core and in other areas, view the lawsuit as a possible avenue to removing the superintendent.

While today’s action certainly produced enough headlines and sound bites for the state’s major news outlets, the big decisions for the session are still pending. The Senate Finance Committee, however, is expected to move the main budget bill later this week, which should offer a brief glimpse into how the session’s final days might play out.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative regular session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com.