Capitol Views: Regular session is nearing its end

If all goes as planned in the coming hours, the Louisiana Legislature could adjourn its regular session as early as this evening. But for senators and representatives, it won’t feel like much of a conclusion. The year’s second special session convenes Tuesday, during which lawmakers will be charged with addressing a roughly $650 million shortfall for the next fiscal year—and crafting a budget for it, possibly from scratch.

The centerpiece policy proposal from this regular session has been the state budget, which the House and Senate, in a rare show of consensus, sent to the governor this week. While

Gov. John Bel Edwards hadn’t publicly stated his intentions as of early Friday afternoon, many lawmakers are expecting him to veto the spending plan.

Members of the Legislature already have to tackle budget issues in the approaching special session, but a veto would add more work to what is already a compressed timeline. The special session is slated to end June 14, which gives lawmakers roughly two weeks to resolve a package of issues that have otherwise stumped them over the previous eight legislative sessions.

As for Edwards and next week’s special session, he’s shaking it up a bit. His session-opening speech will not be in Baton Rouge, per tradition, but on the campus of the UL-Lafayette. But Edwards will not go it alone in the longtime GOP stronghold of Lafayette. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is expected to attend, and an invitation has been extended to former Gov. Kathleen Blanco.

Then there’s Edwards’ agenda for the special session. It includes 32 policy areas that lawmakers can explore and file legislation about. The administration will have to recruit or otherwise work with lawmakers to author its bills. A spokesperson said Wednesday evening that Edwards’ legislative team was still building a bipartisan group of lawmakers to serve as authors. Those choices could offer a peek into the administration’s standing among legislators, and what its strategy will look like for what is slowly resembling the beginning of the end of the legislative year.