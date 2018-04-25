Capitol Views: More pro-life bills are on the move in Louisiana

Louisiana continued its march toward being one of the strictest anti-abortion states in the nation today when senators advanced four bills that alter existing laws as well as create new statutory provisions related to the controversial procedure.

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee hosted the mid-morning hearing, with members focusing on a policy topic that is rarely overlooked at the conservative-leaning Capitol—no matter how strong the state’s related laws crack down on the practice. Lawmakers head into such abortion debates knowing there’s the potential for subsequent legal challenges, based on recent history, and emotional exchanges with the public.

Today’s votes of support for the anti-abortion measures brought the Senate into the fold on four House bills that escaped the lower chamber with overwhelming support. There are a small handful of abortion-related bills that have been introduced in the Senate, too, but they’re in various states of progress.

Members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee gave the green light to House Bill 891 by Rep. Frank Hoffmann, R-West Monroe, which would prohibit public funding to entities that directly or indirectly perform abortions. “We’re trying to make this a pro-life state,” Hoffman told the committee.

House Bill 273, also by Hoffmann, is likewise pending a hearing before the full Senate after today’s committee debate. The legislation would create an exception to the state law that requires aborted fetus remains to be either buried or cremated. The proposed exception would apply to cases of medication-induced abortions, when the evacuation of any human remains occurs at a later time, when a provider is not present.

Coming at the issue from more of an educational standpoint, House Bill 449 by Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, would require the state Department of Health to publish adoption alternatives on its website. The same information would also be included on the informed consent materials the department currently provides to women prior to abortions.

Edmonds’ bill, known as the “Adoption Option Act,” would likewise create a task force to plan and administer a website dedicated solely to adoption options. “Limited information was available,” said Edmonds. “If they (the women) don’t know where to find these people, what do they do? They’re already in a critical crisis situation trying to make a decision, and they don’t know where to go.”

The committee gave more thumbs up to Edmonds’ House Bill 287, which cleans up an earlier law enacted by the Legislature requiring physicians to provide abortion patients—specifically those less than 20 weeks post-fertilization—with “an informational document” that details resources, programs and services for pregnant women. Edmonds’ legislation would wave the penalties for any such violation if the prescribed documents have not been produced or made available to service providers.

