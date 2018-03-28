Capitol Views: Overhaul of hunting, fishing licenses moves to House

Legislation to increase fees on certain hunting and fishing licenses—part of a streamlining effort to cut the number of licenses to 39, from 117—has cleared its first hurdle but faces an uncertain vote on the House floor.

The proposal has received plenty of detailed media coverage, particularly in specialty publications, prior to today’s hearing before the House Natural Resources Committee—forcing the outdoors crowd to take stances ranging from sympathetic—mostly—to outraged.

House Bill 687 by Rep. Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, is one of several fee bills moving through a session that has so far been defined by the state’s operating budget. That spending plan is expected to have a shortfall ranging somewhere between $700 million and $1 billion, although those figures are being disputed by House conservatives, who believe the budget hole could be even smaller. Unlike taxes, fees are imposed on consumers or stakeholders who are connected to a specific government service or program that benefits directly from the revenue generated.

Other new or increased fees have been proposed for the Department of Environmental Quality; Department of Health; Department of Transportation and Development; Louisiana Tax Commission; State Police; sheriffs; constables; city marshals; the Board of Cosmetology; Board of Pharmacy; the 14th and 15th judicial district courts; and pre-trial programs in DeSoto Parish.

Supporters of the fee legislation being pushed by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries started communicating with reporters and legislators long before the regular session convened, arguing that their hunting and fishing changes were different. For example, Cole Garrett, the department’s executive counsel, told the House Natural Resources Committee today his department hasn’t restructured its fee schedule in 18 years—meaning the related revenue hasn’t matched the pace of inflation.

In an interview with LaPolitics prior to the committee vote, Secretary Jack Montoucet said the situation has forced the department into deficit spending. From an administrative standpoint, he said his staff has already sought out opportunities to eliminate or consolidate contracts and services. The next move, he said, is the proposed fee restructuring in Zeringue’s House bill.

Asked for a deficit spending forecast should the Legislature reject his department’s proposal, Montoucet said, “It looks like, if oil stays where it’s at today, we’re probably going to hit ground zero around 2022, at the level that we’re spending today.”

The loudest opposition on the committee came from Rep. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, who opposes the department’s plan to shutter an office in his district. Miguez also argued the bill is misrepresented by any description that excludes a fee increase label. “I’m concerned about transparency,” said Miguez, one of the three votes against HB 687, which garnered another 12 votes in support.

Montoucet said his department stands to pull down $1.35 million in federal matching money via the legislation, which would generate an estimated $10 million annually. As for criticisms that the bill is an across-the-board increase, the secretary said some licenses would actually decrease, like the Sportsman’s Paradise Package, which would go from $100 to $90. He added that the bill’s architects likewise wanted to make sure that out-of-state licenses would be hiked in an effort to help bolster the overall goal. When compared to neighboring states, Louisiana would still either be tied for the lowest priced out-of-state license or it would actually be the lowest priced, he said.

If passed by the House, where support is less defined and votes have become unpredictable, the legislation would go into effect June 1, 2019. To provide more information from its perspective, the department has developed a webpage that includes a video and several frequently asked questions with answers.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative special session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.