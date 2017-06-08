Capitol Views: Negotiations being pushed to session’s closing moments

Lawmakers in the House and Senate leadership are working to avoid an automatic special session this evening, but the final hours of the ongoing regular session is proving difficult for some of them to navigate. Many, however, were confident that compromises could be reached on the 2017-2018 budget bill and the annual construction plan before the regular session adjourns at 6 p.m. today.

Just in case gridlock becomes the chief byproduct, Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a special session to begin 30 minutes after the adjournment of the regular session. That would mean a 6:30 p.m. start if the regular session goes off the tracks. For those trying to read between the lines this afternoon, Edwards has also scheduled a press conference at the Capitol for 6:45 p.m.

The House and Senate remained divided on many of the same issues that split the bodies during every step along the budget process. Primarily, the representatives are continuing to push for money to be reserved in the budget to address any midyear shortfalls that crop up.

As 3 p.m. approached, the bodies were bickering over how to implement $50 million in cuts for the $29 million budget. Senators advanced a resolution creating one avenue for the administration to hold back the money via agencies and departments. It was unclear if the House would go along with the maneuver.

—Jeremy Alford

