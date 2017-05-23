Capitol Views: Mixed bag of support for gas tax

With a $510 million gas tax increase on the House’s calendar tomorrow, supporters and opponents are lobbying representatives hard and reaching out to the public. The Republican State Central Committee over the weekend decided to publicly oppose the 17-cent hike, while the Council For A Better Louisiana issued a statement today calling for its passage.

It’s unknown if House Bill 632 by Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, will actually be brought to a vote tomorrow. Supporters need 70 representatives in their corner, and so far most headcounts have the tally at around 50 votes.

CABL’s statement gave a nod to past transportation efforts and the related “black eyes” they have created. But the council is urging lawmakers to move beyond that and embrace the accountability measures connected to the tax increase. “Today, there is currently comprehensive legislation based on a well-designed priority plan being considered to address these critical needs,” CABL stated in its commentary. “It’s time to act on it and move it forward.”

In other action from the Capitol today:

—The Senate Judiciary B Committee advanced legislation to increase the fees parolees pay to underwrite the recruiting and retention of adult probation and parole officers. House Bill 302 by Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, would boost monthly fees from $63 to $100.

—The Senate Finance Committee continued with its hearings on the main budget document in House Bill 1. But it also made time for other bills. On its agenda as the meeting stretched into the afternoon was the proposed state minimum wage increase. It was unclear if Senate Bill 153 by Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, was going to be brought up before the full Senate convenes at 4 p.m. A similar measure was stalled by the Finance Committee in 2016.

—The full House is meeting this afternoon and is expected to take up House Bill 456 by Rep. Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, which would pave the way for another constitutional convention. Several tax bills are on tap as well addressing individual income taxes, sales taxes, the state’s movie program and premium taxes, among other tax areas.

—Jeremy Alford

