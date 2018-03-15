Capitol Views: Minimum wage hike, equal pay headed to Senate

Legislation promoting equal pay and an increase in the minimum wage is on the move at the Capitol again, following votes today by the Senate Labor and Industrial Relations Committee. Gov. John Bel Edwards has included the proposals in his legislative package for the third consecutive year, with the past two regular sessions resulting in roadblocks for the bills.

While Edwards and his team enjoyed a positive starting point today, the advancement of these bills didn’t come as a surprise to longtime politicos.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 4-3 on the Senate labor committee, and it is a panel that’s much more receptive to the governor’s priorities. That House Labor and Industrial Relations Committee, meanwhile, represents a real challenge for supporters—and the traditional stopping point for such policy drives.

As expected, the Senate committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 117 by Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, which would require entities that contract with the state to comply with the existing Louisiana Equal Pay for Women Act.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, flanked by Morrell and Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, at the committee table, swatted away assumptions from critics that the bill would lead to legal battles. “If we were trying to write a bill to promote litigation, this is not how we would do it,” Edwards said in reference to Morrell, who like the governor is an attorney. “So many households are headed by women. We are holding children back.”

One of those critics was the National Federation of Independent Business. “Equal pay is already the law,” said state director Dawn Starns, referring to the federal Equal Pay Act that of 1963.

She added that her organization’s members believe the proposal could actually lead to litigation, and that she doesn’t think they are intentionally paying anyone unequally. “Small business owners who contract with the government are put to a higher standard than your everyday small business owner,” she said.

In response, Morrell asked, “You almost make the argument that we shouldn’t have state government at all. If women are adequately protected and equal pay is not an issue, then why is there a giant gap?”

Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, said her hometown has been continuously been one of the leaders for pay inequity. “How do you feel that’s okay if your counterpart was making more than you and you guys are doing the same work?” she asked Starns.

The Senate committee also passed Carter’s Senate Bill 162, which would increase the minimum wage to $8 per hour by 2019, and then to $8.50 per hour by 2020. The bill passed by one vote, split along party lines.

“It’s unfortunate that in the year 2018, we’re still having this stupid conversation,” said Sen. Wesley Bishop, D-New Orleans, who voted in favor of both proposals.

