Capitol Views: LSU-branded brew still on tap

Public universities can keep the branding parties raging now that the Legislature has dispensed with a proposed ban on officially licensed alcohol products.

Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, has reservations about the idea of Bayou Bengal Lager helping underwrite LSU and Ragin’ Cajuns Genuine Louisiana Ale supporting the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. But faced with opposition from lawmakers and special interest groups, The legislator shelved his bill today before the House Education Committee could even take a vote, saying he made the decision in an “effort to not make the slaughter too ugly.”

Glover made his pitch from the witness table surrounded by signs promoting faux LSU products using a Mike the Tiger cartoon lookalike—his point being that the licensing of official beers could lead to more garish branding. One sign promoted “Big Mike’s Malt Liquor.” Another advertised “Big Mike’s Purple And Wild Cigars.” Lawmakers jokingly questioned Glover about whether he had obtained the rights to use Mike the Tiger’s likeness. He said, with a smile, that the images were “clip art” and were being used for educational purposes. “I paid for them,” Glover said, referring to his signs. “I won’t be profiting from them. Unless someone wants an autographed copy.”

Rep. Chris Broadwater, R-Hammond, found irony in the fact that LSU is being allowed to grow marijuana—a plant with criminal penalties—for medicinal purposes but Glover could find fault nonetheless in alcoholic products, which can be consumed legally by those age 21 and over. “Why would we ban a university from profiting on something?” asked Broadwater.

In other legislative action today:

House Bill 543 by Rep. Beryl Amedée, R-Houma, to prohibit the ability of teachers and other school employees to submit their union dues through payroll withholdings was deferred by the author. A similar House bill made it to the floor in 2015, but representatives never brought it to a vote.

The House Committee of Administration of Criminal Justice voted 7-6 to make it a crime for anyone to supply a child of 12 years or younger with an Uzi submachine gun. An amendment was also attached to the bill making the proposed crime applicable to fully automatic firearms. Rep. Barbara Norton, D-Shreveport, said she filed House Bill 67 after a child was allowed to shoot an Uzi at a gun show and lost control of the weapon, resulting in a death.

The Senate Education Committee will have to wait another week until it votes on a measure authored by Rep. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, to prohibit corporal punishment for certain students with exceptionalities. House Bill 79 focuses on the paddling of students with disabilities, but Foil needs more time to work on a more precise definition of corporal punishment and requested a temporary delay from the committee.

—Jeremy Alford

