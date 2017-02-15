Capitol Views: Louisiana state senators refuse to give on expulsion proceedings

After more than a year of whispers in the Capitol’s hallways and coordinated statements of concern from various lawmakers, senators finally gaveled in an unprecedented public hearing this morning that could soon result in the expulsion of Sen. Troy Brown, who pleaded no contest last month to a domestic abuse charge.

Meeting in the Senate chamber as the Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion—a procedural designation—senators voted down 10 requests from Brown’s legal counsel, Jill Craft, for subpoenas, witness lists and other items she hoped would serve as a defense for her client’s proposed expulsion. Most of those requests had legislators as targets, as well as their emails, text messages and other communications.

Two of Baton Rouge’s senators—Sens. Dan Claitor and Yvonne Colomb—were featured players in the proceeding. Claitor introduced the resolution that triggered the initial hearing, and Colomb has surfaced as Brown’s chief surrogate, often times going against the flow of the entire body to vote and stand with him.

A second hearing has already been scheduled for Monday morning, when witnesses are expected to speak and certain documents could be presented. As for who and what, it’s unknown at this hour. Craft, during the Senate floor exchange today, pushed senators to provide her with more information—a request that was largely denied.

Claitor explained that anyone who wants to testify will be able to do so as long as they fill out the required witness form, just like at any other legislative committee meeting. Today’s hearing veered into the differences between civil proceedings and this ongoing legislative procedure several times.

That prompted Craft, in a press conference outside the Senate chamber, to describe Monday’s upcoming hearing as a “dog-and-pony show.” She later added, “It’s going to be a rodeo, and I’m along for the ride.”

Craft has already petitioned the 19th Judicial District to halt the hearings, which Judge William Morvant rejected. Nonetheless, more legal action is expected. If the Senate does eventually vote on expulsion, Brown said he could predict the outcome—and it wouldn’t be favorable for him. “I’m a realist,” he said. “It’s pretty obvious.”

—Jeremy Alford

