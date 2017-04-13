Capitol Views: Louisiana legislators begin Easter recess

With the first four days of the regular session behind them, House members were the last to leave today for the Legislature’s Easter recess. The Senate actually brought the gavel down Wednesday for the break, which served as a reminder of the body’s wait-and-see position. Almost all of the session’s key instruments, from the budget bill to tax proposals, have to start on the House side by law. That means the early days of any fiscal session find the Senate with a much lighter load than it traditionally suffers towards the end of such gatherings.

Yet there are still plenty of question marks on the House side as well.

While the Ways and Means Committee did hold a set of hearings this week on tax proposals—and it canceled another meeting that was slated for this morning—members are holding off on taking votes. They’re waiting for fiscal notes to show up, which will offer an analysis on how much money each bill will generate or cost.

The committee is likewise still waiting on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ centerpiece legislation, a commercial activity tax that would be applied in various fashions to business’ gross receipts. That waiting, however, is nearly over. Administration officials expect the bill will be filed on Monday and details could be released as soon as this afternoon.

The Senate will be getting back into the game on Monday as well, with the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee—the upper chamber counterpart of Ways and Means—meeting at 1 p.m. to review a dozen bills largely dealing with tax credits. That’s one of the few tax areas senators can dive into during a fiscal session. It’s an early sign that the Senate could frame the debate over tax credits this year as the House wades through the budget and an avalanche of revenue-generating measures.

The full House will convene again at 4 p.m. on Monday, followed by the Senate at 5 p.m.

—Jeremy Alford

