Capitol Views: Should Louisiana lawmakers end the special session?

The epic failure of a cornerstone sales tax bill last night left many lawmakers wondering if the special session would be halted ahead of the Legislature’s scheduled adjournment on Wednesday, March 7. Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, even attempted to end the session, via a floor motion Wednesday night, but wasn’t recognized in time by House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia.

As such, the full Senate convened earlier today and, with no tax bills to vote on or move to a committee, recessed until 6 p.m. The House was expected to reconvene at 3 p.m.—although it’s unclear whether representatives will try once again to move a sales tax bill that was overwhelmingly rejected last night.

Senators, like their House counterparts, are split over whether it’s time to throw in the towel. Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, said the Legislature needs to go home if lawmakers are unable to start moving new revenue ideas to replace the legislation that has already been heard.

Some lawmakers, ever the optimists, believe a bill related to the state sales tax structure could find a second life in the House, although members of the Black Caucus remain opposed to anything that looks like an increase unless it’s connected to other forms of revenue-raising measures.

Members of the Black Caucus also want to see the full $994 million shortfall addressed, as opposed to only passing bills that cover part of the budget hole.

John Kay, director of the Louisiana chapter of Americans For Prosperity, wants the special session to trudge on so lawmakers can at least pass the Louisiana Checkbook concept, which he thinks both parties should get behind. Leaving this session with only a government transparency website isn’t an ideal trophy for most of the Legislature.

Still, Kay is bracing himself for anything in what has so far been an unpredictable special session. “If I had to put money on it, I’d bet they would sine die today,” he said.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative special session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.