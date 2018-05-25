Capitol Views: Lawmakers running out of revenue options

As this fourth day of the Legislature’s special session draws to a close, officials with the Edwards Administration and legislators are running out of viable options to address a $648 million budget shortfall.

If compromises can be built across a few of the Capitol’s divides, lawmakers could have a shot at passing one to a handful of tax bills to generate possibly $300 million to $522 million in new revenue.

The tight time frame of a special session scheduled to adjourn in just over a week along with the 2018-2019 fiscal year commencing July 1, helped compress today’s debate by the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee in the House.

Yesterday the committee approved a GOP-backed proposal to alter the state sales tax structure, to which a temporary fifth of a penny was added earlier this term (it expires July 1, along with a total of $1.4 million in non-permanent tax money). HB 27 by House Republican Delegation Chair Lance Harris of Alexandria was the driver behind most high-profile discussions at the Capitol today, and by 2 p.m. the author could be seen working the House floor to drum up support for an important afternoon vote.

Even as Friday started to give way to the Memorial Day weekend, the fate of Harris’ bill was uncertain.

Now the session’s centerpiece revenue vehicle—with its projected $369 million bump for next fiscal year—Harris’ HB 27 requires a supermajority in the House for passage, or 70 votes, which is unachievable without the support of the chamber’s Democrats.

During the year’s first special session, some Democrats dug in for compressed income tax brackets and alterations to the earned income tax bracket. But like several other issues that have already been debated and deflated by lawmakers this term, those topics have gotten stuck in the filter that is the Ways and Means Committee, which today rejected several more fiscal proposals.

As for glimmers of hope, the committee likewise gave approval today to a trio of bills from Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, that reduces certain corporate and individual income tax deductions as well as extends the sunset dates on a few economic development incentive programs.

One of the bills actually stalled following a tie vote and the committee re-voted to give Jackson and her legislation another shot. Some Capitol observers took it as a sign of a compromise to come.

What is eventually included in such a compromise, if there even is one, will be the trick. But two of the state’s leading good government advocacy groups, the Council for a Better Louisiana and the Public Affairs Research Institute, are telling lawmakers that Harris’ sales tax bill could be the entryway to a meaningful consensus. Gov. John Bel Edwards presented his own sales tax proposal to Ways and Means Thursday, but it failed to gain traction.

