Capitol Views: It’s hurry up and wait at the Legislature

With a midnight deadline creeping ever closer, lawmakers were still trudging through last-minute negotiations this afternoon. The House and Senate convened its special session nine days ago and were immediately tasked by Gov. John Bel Edwards with solving a $304 million shortfall in the current fiscal year.

While the Senate and the Edwards administration appear ready to move forward with a deal that’s on the table, conservative factions of the House are causing a delay during the final hours of this session. Senators contend there was an agreement overnight to tap the state’s Rainy Day Fund to the tune of $99 million, but it started to unravel this morning due to pushback from House Republicans who believe that proposed withdrawal is too high.

The governor originally suggested $120 million from the state’s emergency savings account, and the House countered with $75 million. The $99 million option from the Senate was thought to be the compromise that session watchers were waiting on. But negotiations have been complicated by the fact that 70 votes are needed in the House to approve the use of the Rainy Day Fund, a tall hurdle in a sharply divided chamber.

Another holdup, according to sources involved in the ongoing talks, involves funding for the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry. The House has taken a much more favorable position on reducing money to Landry’s shop, while the governor and Senate have urged their counterparts to accept deeper cuts.

Both the House and Senate were expected to gavel back in for these critical votes sometime this afternoon. It was unknown, however, if lawmakers were going to go the distance and stretch the session out until midnight.

—Jeremy Alford

