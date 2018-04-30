Capitol Views: House to weigh in on controversial Jim Crow-era non-unanimous jury law

Louisiana juries deciding felony cases would have to arrive at unanimous verdicts under a proposed constitutional amendment approved today by a House committee, the second to advance the bill in less than a week.

But Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, is unsure whether the full House will be as supportive of his bill during its next hearing, especially since two-thirds of the body will be needed for

passage.

“The House is always a tough climb,” said Morrell as he walked out of the committee room earlier today. “I’m obviously talking to members and working on it, but I don’t know. Two-thirds is a hard bar.”

Current state law requires as few as 10 of 12 jury members to agree on a verdict decision. The requirement was written into the 1973 Constitutional Convention, increasing the nine-member threshold that was initially included in the state’s guiding charter during the

1898 constitutional convention. Historians note that convention delegates sought ways to disenfranchise black jurors, and the provision in question was one policy vehicle that emerged—and so far survived.

If the House passes the bill, the proposed amendment would appear on the Nov. 6 ballot. Proponents say Louisiana’s current non-unanimous jury requirement is unjustifiable residue of the Jim Crow era, which stretched from Reconstruction to the civil rights movement and produced several laws to enshrine segregation. Supporters also argue that the state’s current requirement for a 10-2 vote does not indicate the jury fully agrees a convicted person is guilty “beyond reasonable doubt.”

Most proponents and opponents of Morrell’s bill also acknowledge that non-unanimous juries have been ruled constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, and that the Louisiana law finds its roots in issues related to slavery. Nationally, 48 states require a unanimous jury requirement in deciding felonies; the only two that do not are Louisiana and Oregon.

Morrell’s Senate Bill 243 has been met by opposition from influential elected officials, like Louisiana District Attorneys Association, which was originally opposed to the change but now has no stance. Opponents, like individual district attorneys, argue the measure could result in an increased number of hung juries and retrials. Surprisingly, the bill met no vocal opposition during today’s meeting of the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure, which was charged with reviewing only the amendment’s ballot language. The House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice without objection likewise approved Morrell’s bill on Wednesday, following the Senate’s 27-10 vote.

The committee also passed the following bills without opposition:

Senate Bill 147 by Morrell, to postpone defamation lawsuits against a person who claims he or she was sexually assaulted.

Senate Bill 91 by Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, to enhance penalties for deaths resulting from hazing incidents.

Senate Bill 233 by Morrell, to allows courts to throw out non-disclosure agreements that prevent someone from sharing information about criminal activity.

