Capitol Views: House tax committee begins politically-charged process

Politicos don’t call the House Ways and Means Committee—the lead tax-writing panel in the Legislature—the “Ways To Be Mean Committee” for nothing. Members convened this morning to review some of the key tax topics for the special session, but didn’t take any important votes. The committee, however, did show its willingness to push back on some of the proposals favored by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Included in the special session call by the governor are a number of policy areas lawmakers can visit to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff, currently towering around $1 billion. While lawmakers heard proposals related to income taxes, tax credits, tax rebates and other taxing vehicles, it appears the real fight will be over the state’s sales tax structure. It’s currently at five cents, but one of those pennies expires at the end of the fiscal year in June—and lawmakers are trudging through available options to replace it.

For the most part there was considerable pushback on many of the tax bills discussed today, particularly from conservatives. “I hope we can find some common ground,” said Rep. Kenny Havard, R-St. Francisville.

One of his Democratic colleagues, Speaker Pro Team Walt Leger of New Orleans, expressed confusion over the reluctance of some committee members to get behind a tax approach. “I haven’t talked to anyone who wants to actually make $1 billion in cuts,” he said.

Among the key tax bills to watch—for now—is House Bill 23, by Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles, which, as introduced, would create a state sales tax structure of 4.5% in the new fiscal year. Dwight, though, intends to amend his bill to bring that rate down to 4.25% and make it permanent.

While discussing his House Bill 20, a bid to remove certain state sales tax exclusions and exemptions, Havard suggested that some committee members are asking for solutions, and his bill offered up just that—despite the concerns voiced. “Let’s fix it,” he said. “Let’s get out of here.”

The Ways and Means Committee is expected to meet again tomorrow morning, at which time bills will be brought back up for votes.

