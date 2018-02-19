Capitol Views: House to set pace this special session

While budget and tax issues will dominate the special session that convenes this afternoon, the real story resides in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Due to laws requiring such legislation to start in the House, the body has traditionally been the jumping-off point for most financial policies. But as this term passes its midway mark, the bottleneck that exists in the House—fueled partly by ideological bickering and a healthy dose of politics—may be unparalleled in recent legislative history.

“The focus of the media has definitely been on the House,” says Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley. “Representatives have a target on their back and people are expecting the House to deliver. But that’s okay; I’m ready to take up that role. And I’m not the only one.”

The magic number in the House for substantive tax measures is 70 votes, which has proven to be a rather high threshold over the past two years. That may remain the case in this special session. Capitol insiders contend that, on some key measures like the state sales tax structure, the leadership has only been able to gather 40 votes from Republican legislators. That means the House has some work to do when it comes to reaching across the proverbial aisle.

Already the House has been setting the pace for negotiations, all the while criticizing the governor for not having a solid plan or fielding complaints that they don’t either. The Senate, which receives House bills following votes from the lower chamber, is used to waiting. But some senators are feeling less like patient politicians and more like sitting ducks.

“Both chambers have kind of grown in our approaches,” says Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, who believes this special session could be different. “We’re all a little bit more seasoned. We’re not so green. No one wants to repeat some of the problems we’ve had in the previous sessions.”

Other lawmakers, like Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, are less optimistic. She doesn’t expect the House to reach the 70-vote threshold for key measures that aren’t attached to Republican authors and core conservative principles.

Regardless, this afternoon will mark the start of Louisiana’s fifth special session in two years. It will span 17 days and focus in on the state’s $1 billion budget shortfall. As of this morning, 28 bills have been filed for this session from the House and Senate.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative special session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com.