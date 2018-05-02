Capitol Views: Is House poised to pass riverboat casino bill?

In a crowded field of controversial and uncertain gaming bills, the proposal to dry out Louisiana’s motionless riverboat casinos showed its hand today and supporters are smelling a jackpot win. The House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee voted 10-4, with support across party lines, to advance Senate Bill 316 by Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles. The bill that would allow riverboat casinos to move inland is now House vote from facing final ratification from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Assuming the House follows the script set forth by the committee, it’s likely the bill will win the endorsement of the governor, who earlier said he supports the recommendations of a 2017 gaming task force that produced the findings that prompted Johns’ legislation.

While the proposal was amended twice in the Senate, its scope has remained largely unchanged, leading many to believe Edwards will not veto the effort. Text messages and calls requesting comment from the governor’s communications team, however, were returned by this afternoon’s deadline. Press secretary Tucker Barry says the governor will share his stance later today.

The bill presently would allow for 2,365 gambling positions per riverboat—on average an increase—and replaces the current provision in law stipulating that a designated gaming area be 60% of the total square footage of the passenger access area, or 30,000 square feet overall.

Opponents say the bill would expand gaming in the state and, as a result, increase gambling addiction. According to the Louisiana Association of Compulsive Gambling, whose leaders dispute the expansion narrative, statewide prevalence of “problem gambling” rose from 3.1% to 8.3% between 2008 and 2016. Buying into the opposition arguments and voting against the bill during today’s committee meeting were Reps. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville; Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs; Nicholas Muscarello, Jr., R-Hammond; and Steve Pylant, R-Winnsboro.

All four nay votes came from Republicans, who are traditionally more receptive to the messaging of the Louisiana Family Forum, which objected to Johns’ legislation. LFF President Gene Mills warned lawmakers, “You just incentivized the industry to go bigger.”

If there’s a wild card in this developing debate, it’s how much the LFF can influence the House, with its 61 Republicans, on this issue. In the House, 53 votes will be required for passage.

Supporters, meanwhile, argue that Johns’ bill could increase state revenue and create new jobs. “They will be looked at as destination sites,” said Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, of the reshaped casinos. “People are not going to stop gambling… if we don’t do this.”

Johns said his bill will create a “destination point” for activities beyond gaming, such as concerts. He added not only does his bill not expand gaming in the state, but, on the contrary, it limits the number of gaming spaces by putting a “definitive number” on allowable gaming positions.

Supporters want to avoid—at all costs—any House amendments to John’s legislation. If the bill clears the House with changes, that would require another vote by the Senate, which approved the measure last month in a 22-14 vote following weeks of delays and intense negotiations. In the upper chamber, 20 votes were needed for passage, and that two-vote margin wasn’t a comfortable one for the bill’s boosters.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.