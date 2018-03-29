Capitol Views: House to debate floral policy bouquet

With lawmakers able to file legislation on practically any subject matter, save tax increases, regular sessions often veer into interesting directions. Today was not an exception. With activists watching and special interests lobbying, lawmakers on the House Agriculture Committee voted 8-6 to eliminate state licensing requirements for the folks who make Valentine’s Day so special.

House Bill 561 by Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro, would trash the state’s written test that florists must take, as well as the license they receive upon passage. A permit, however, will still be required to work in the floral field. The proposed law isn’t yet in full bloom, though; it heads next to the full House for further debate.

While Louisiana is the only state in the nation requiring flower cutters and arrangers to be licensed, Emerson’s bill is part of a larger package—and a broader national conversation about occupational licenses for low-income professions.

The House will soon consider two other Emerson measures that stay on theme, including House Concurrent Resolution 7 and House Bill 564 to deregulate hair braiding and House Bill 748 to enact the Occupational Licensing Review Act.

The Louisiana State Florists’ Association mobilized its membership for today’s vote, but florists could be found on both sides of the issue.

The state chapter of Americans For Prosperity, which usually stakes out conservative stances on tax and budget issues, has been championing the bill. “There is no legitimate reason florists should have to get permission from the government to work,” said state director John Kay. “We hope the rest of the House will work swiftly to pass this bill and remove Louisiana from the list of states that license florists, which is a list made up of one.”

Others argued the legislation would allow anyone, regardless of floral experience, to enter the industry. “A lot of people have spent many hours training and taking those tests,” said Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. “Being licensed to me is protecting the consumer.”

Among the bills’ supporters is Gov. John Bel Edwards. As for more legislative action in the coming days, don’t expect much—or anything at all. The House and Senate will soon begin a three-day recess over the Easter holiday before returning to the Capitol on Monday.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative special session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.